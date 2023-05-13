Benee Speaks to Interview from New LA Home

Auckland-born Gen Z leading light Benee, 23, who recently took the stage at Coachella – “a pretty surreal experience,” she says – spoke with Interview magazine from her new apartment in Los Angeles about festival fashion, being labelled a “pop star”, and why sustainability is integral to her personal style.

Interview’s Ernesto Macias asks if New Zealand has influenced Benee’s sense of style.

“I think it must have, in a way,” she says. “I think that there’s definitely quite a conscious – it’s all about recycling and buying from locals in New Zealand, and ethically sourced. So I think that definitely has influenced how I buy my clothes now. I think that I look for pieces that are unique, and not fast fashion.”

“In your album hey u x, you have a few collaborations, Grimes, Flo Milli, Lily Allen. Who is your dream collab right now?” Macias asks.

“There are so many people I would love to work with, but I’m probably going to say La Rosalía.”

Original article by Ernesto Macias, Interview, May 9, 2023.

Photo by Lindsay Ellary.