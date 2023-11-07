NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Amazing Race’s Phil Keoghan Not Slowing Down
Amazing Race’s Phil Keoghan Not Slowing Down
Phil Keoghan, host of The Amazing Race, is a citizen of the world. This New Zealander may call California home at the moment. His stack of passports and ability to land shows that take him everywhere is enviable by anyone struck with wanderlust, entertainment journalist April Neale writes for Idaho television station, KTVB.

The thirty-fifth season of the American reality competition show will head to three continents and eight countries and travel over 38,302km.

It began at the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles and will travel to a European country the show has never visited, Slovenia, though the group will first fly to Asia, Neale writes.

Serving as steward and guide is Keoghan, 56. His natural bonhomie and knowledge of so many places worldwide is exhaustive. Keoghan has also hosted Tough As Nails, Nat Geo’s Explorers and the podcast, BUCKiT.

Original article by April Neale, KTVB, November 2, 2023.

