Yellow Is Forbidden Auckland Premiere

After premiering to fantastic reviews at Tribeca Film Festival, New York, Pietra Brettkelly’s Yellow Is Forbidden will be shown in Auckland at the upcoming New Zealand International Film Festival.

“Kiwi director Pietra Brettkelly takes us into the opulent world of show-stopping Chinese designer Guo Pei as she prepares to make her Paris debut and seeks admission into the exclusive club of haute couture,” as stated on the NZIFF website.

“You’ll laugh, you’ll cry and you’ll be amazed watching her create these amazing designs,” said Brettkelly.

“In milieux as different as Afghanistan (A Flickering Truth), South Sudan (The Art Star and the Sudanese Twins) and a New Zealand high school (Māori Boy Genius), Kiwi director Pietra Brettkelly has excelled as an enthralled yet keenly perceptive observer of highly driven individuals.”

155 feature-length films from 40 countries will screen from Thursday 19 July to Sunday 5 August as part of the New Zealand Film Festival in Auckland.

Article Source: NZIFF

Image Source: NZIFF