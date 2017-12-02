The Glasshouse is a Luxurious Retreat for Two

“A romantic New Zealand retreat for two that feels every inch the private island without leaving dry land, The Glasshouse affords stunning coastal views from a little peninsula jutting into the Pacific Ocean,” Christine McCabe reports from Whangarei Heads for The Australian.

“Hidden away, two hours north of Auckland (30 minutes in a helicopter if you’re time-poor), the architecturally designed, one-bedroom house sits atop a rugged cliff, sheltered by venerable pohutukawa trees.

“Owned by a New Zealand expat returned from London who’s updated the interiors and tweaked the technology, this elegant retreat provides the perfect indoor-outdoor hideaway.

“Glass walls and a large deck with outdoor fireplace frame long ocean views and a total immersion in Kauri Mountain Point’s lush scenery. Even the bathroom can be opened onto the bush for an alfresco shower.”

Original article by Christine McCabe, The Australian, November 18, 2017.