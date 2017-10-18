Sara Wiseman and Craig Hall Acting Up Together

New Zealand actors and couple Sara Wiseman, 45, and Craig Hall, 43, work together on Australian series A Place to Call Home. Wiseman, who grew up in Auckland, gives the Herald Sun her tips for working harmoniously with a spouse.

“I met my husband on the acting circuit, but we really got to know each other working on a short film together called Home Kill. His character murders my husband and then tries to take his place – he got an axe to the groin for his trouble,” Wiseman says.

“We never get sick of each other even though we work and live together. Two years ago, I had five weeks off and Craig didn’t, so I went to Spain to walk the El Camino de Santiago. I think it’s healthy to have your own personal adventures.

“The best thing about working with Craig is that I get to hang out with my best mate. The worst thing is … there will come a time when we aren’t working together.”

Wiseman says that communication is key.

“Don’t assume things just because you’re working together … Concentrate on the best things about each other, the things that made you fall in love with your partner in the first place.”

Wiseman is also known for her role in the television series Mercy Peak as Dr Nicky Sommerville.

She and Hall live in Sydney.

Original article by Adrienne Tam, Herald Sun, October 14, 2017.