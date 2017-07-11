Producer Joel Little Dominates Billboard Charts

Auckland-born writer and producer Joel Little, 34, has his name in the Billboard music charts next to three different albums in the top 15, Stuff reports.

Little worked on tracks on Lorde’s Melodrama album, Imagine Dragons’ Evolve and American Teen by Khalid.

The Billboard 200 ranks the world’s biggest albums based off Nielsen Music data and traditional album sales as well as streaming numbers. Across the three albums, Little worked on six of the tracks.

He co-wrote Lorde’s Green Light and produced Supercut on Melodrama.

Manager Ashley Page looks after Broods and Joel Little as well as other artists. Page said the streak was the culmination of a year’s work for Little.

“Since Royals and Pure Heroine’s US success, Joel has consistently released songs with major artists in the UK and US be it with Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding, Tove Lo, Fitz and The Tantrums, or Broods,” Page said.

“It has been amazing timing though with Lorde, Imagine Dragons, and Khalid to have three albums rise to the top of the US charts at the same time.”

Little began his career as singer and guitarist of pop punk band Goodnight Nurse.

In 2011, he set up his own production studio, Golden Age, in Morningside.

Little is currently based in Los Angeles.

Original article by Stuff, July 6, 2017.