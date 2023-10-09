NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Georgia Nott Reborn as Georgia Gets By
Georgia Nott Reborn as Georgia Gets By
View article source

Georgia Nott Reborn as Georgia Gets By

With four studio albums under their belt, the Nelson brother-sister act BROODS remains a beacon not just of radiant sound, but of soul-stirring emotion – and with the release of Georgia Nott’s first solo EP, we can start to understand why, Mitch Mosk writes for independent music journal, Atwood Magazine.

Beautifully intimate and achingly raw, Nott, 29, is reborn as Georgia Gets By, releasing Fish Bird Baby Boy. Blending the sharp, catchy pop songwriting style she’s refined and finessed over the years with darker, heavier indie rock and indie folk elements, Nott emerges with an identity that is at once familiar, and yet fresh and new – creating a breathtaking, shiver-inducing, and cathartic experience for all, Mosk writes.

For Nott, Georgia Gets By is a reflection of her truest self. “It’s the most angsty version of me – the part that I try to act like I’ve outgrown of but still rules my big little heart,” Nott admits. “BROODS is obviously a combination of Caleb and I, but this is my end of the Venn Diagram.”

Original article by Mitch Mosk, Atwood Magazine, October 6, 2023.

Photo by Silken Weinberg.

Tags: Atwood Magazine  Broods  Fish Bird Baby Boy  Georgia Gets By  Georgia Nott  

Show Comments

More from Arts
Six Katherine Mansfield Stories You Need to Read

Writers

Six Katherine Mansfield Stories You Need to Read

“The only contemporary writer Virginia Woolf admitted to being jealous of,” New Zealand-born Katherine Mansfield “is one of the greatest short story writers of all time,” Catherine Dent writes for Canada-based…

Sam Hamilton Exhibits at Portland’s Converge 45
Rose Matafeo’s Romcom Even Better than Ever
Tioreore Ngatai-Melbourne’s Star on the Rise
Brag’s Poppy Reid Wins at B&T Media Awards

Other Stories