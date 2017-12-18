NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Home and Away’s George Mason Readies for Finale
Home and Away’s George Mason Readies for Finale
Home and Away’s George Mason Readies for Finale

Long-running Australian soap Home and Away has become famous for its dramatic end-of-year finales and according to New Zealand actor George Mason, who plays Summer Bay’s well-meaning bad boy Ash, this year is no exception.

“In the season finale there’s always something massive going down so I’m always like ‘Am I going to die? Is this the end of my contract?’ So you get a bit scared,” Invercargill-born Mason says.

Mason says he was taken aback by the drama that unfolds in this year’s cliffhanger finale.

“Initially, it kind of freaked me out,” he recalls.

“So without going into too much detail … it’s really dramatic and heart-wrenching.”

From losing his sister to Billie to recently saying goodbye to his baby niece Luc, Mason says Ash’s rollercoaster year has taken its toll.

“It can get quite physically demanding,” he says. “We do shoot it at a reasonable pace as well, so it’s about getting to that emotional level quite quickly. So you just chuck everything into it and afterwards you’re exhausted.

In 2017, Mason secured his first modelling job with underwear and clothing brand Bonds.

Original article by Vanessa Williams, The West Australian, December 15, 2017.

