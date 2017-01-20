Eight NZ restaurants Named on La Liste’s Top 1000

Eight of New Zealand’s finest restaurants have been named among the world’s best, included on La Liste’s 1000 outstanding restaurants for 2017, double the amount from the year before, Stuff reports.

La Liste aggregates reviews from 400 trusted sources to compile the 1000 best restaurants in the world. It is organised by former French foreign minister and current deputy chairman of the country’s tourism promotion board, Philippe Faure.

New Zealand’s top restaurant on the list was Auckland’s The French Café (pictured), scoring 94 ¼ out of 100, the same as three-star Michelin restaurant Sukiyabashi Jiro; the Japanese sushi restaurant was made famous by documentary Jiro Dreams of Sushi.

Auckland’s The Grove followed with a score of 91¼, then Sidart with 90¾ and Kazuya, who scored 90.

Both in Auckland, Cocoro and Meredith’s Restaurant also made the list; so did Lyttelton’s Roots Restaurant and Baduzzi, on Auckland’s North Wharf.

Executive chef for Baduzzi and The Grove Ben Bayly said it was “pretty cool” to see Baduzzi make the top 1000.

He said it was helped in part by the fact tourism was “booming”, however it was only a matter of time until more restaurants made the list.

“It’s a bit of a joke that only eight restaurants made it, I think our restaurant scene’s better than that,” Bayly said.

Paris restaurant Guy Savoy is the world’s best, according to La Liste, after scoring an almost perfect 99¾.

Original article by Stuff, January 13, 2017.