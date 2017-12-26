Chantelle Nicholson Eats Plant-Based in London

New Zealander Chantelle Nicholson is chef patron at Tredwells in London’s West End where she takes huge pride in ensuring that there are plenty of plant-based dishes on the menu. Her first book Planted is out April 2018.

Nicholson, a former lawyer, told the Just Opened London guide:

“When I’m out and about, I always keep an eye out for new and unusual veggie dishes. Vegetables are brilliant – hugely versatile, cheap, and good for you. They’re often overlooked by big meat contenders, but actually, it’s at some of London’s meatiest restaurants that I find the best veggie dishes.”

Nicholson, who previously worked at Marcus Wareing’s The Savoy Grill, recommends stuffed potato skins at Smokestak and Szechuan aubergine at Chick ‘n’ Sours.

