Simran Kaur Is a Girl That Invests

When Simran Kaur, creator and co-host of the podcast Girls That Invest, and author of the bestselling book of the same name, was growing up in New Zealand, there was no resource for young women looking to invest, Forbes senior contributor Karin Eldor reports. As a result of that whitespace (quite literally), Girls That Invest (GTI), a platform to inspire women to take charge of their finances, was created.

In a sea of books written by white male voices, she was hard-pressed to find one with young women in mind – much less women of colour – focused on investing and growing one’s wealth, Eldor writes.

The Girls That Invest brand now includes a weekly podcast, a bestselling book, and is known as an online destination featuring a 6-week investing masterclass (”From A-Z In The Stockmarket”) and weekly “Stock Market Tea” newsletter for tea and tips sent directly to subscribers’ inbox.

“I truly believe that if you educate a woman, you educate a village,” Kaur says.

