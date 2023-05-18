New Culture’s Vegan Cheese Gets Big LA Break

A pioneer of Los Angeles’ Italian food scene, James Beard Award-winning chef Nancy Silverton, has chosen to partner with New Culture, a food-technology company founded by New Zealand-born Matt Gibson. New Culture makes dairy-identical vegan cheese using precision fermentation. Made using microbes instead of cows, their vegan cheese stretches and melts just like mozzarella, a key selling point for Silverton at Pizzeria Mozza, Anna Starostinetskaya reports for plant-based magazine VegNews.

“I’ve always been of the school of thinking that just because it’s a substitute doesn’t mean it needs to be anything less than spectacular,” Silverton said. “When I tried New Culture cheese, I was surprised and excited by the integrity of the product and really felt it lived up to our standards.”

“New Culture’s animal-free, dairy mozzarella is a first-of-its-kind product, and we couldn’t be prouder to introduce it with Nancy Silverton, an iconic chef, restaurateur, baker and pizzaiola,” Gibson tells VegNews.

Original article by Anna Starostinetskaya, VegNews, May 9, 2023.