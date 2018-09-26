NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Musician Julien Dyne Ups the Tempo on Teal
Musician Julien Dyne Ups the Tempo on Teal
New Zealander Julien Dyne’s forthcoming album Teal is “a joyful exploration of afro-influenced percussive house and electronic soul”, according to Anton Spice writing for Britain’s music and arts enterprise, The Vinyl Factory.

“Dyne, whose CV includes collaborations with the likes of Theo Parrish, Steve Spacek, Andreya Triana and Lord Echo, has been tipped by Gilles Peterson and Moodymann among others, and strikes a more up-tempo tone with Teal, Spice writes.

“The record features a range of artists including fellow New Zealander Mara TK, long term band-mate Ladi6, Fat Freddy’s Drop’s trumpeter Toby Laing, Australian vocalist Tim Guy and jazz luminaries Jonathan Crayford and John Bell.”

Dyne was born in Canada. He received a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Auckland in 2002.

Teal is out on 19 October.

Original article by Anton Spice, The Vinyl Factory, September 21, 2018.

