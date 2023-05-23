Mouth-Watering Ka Pies Best in Mid Cheshire

New Zealand baker Hayden Parsons’ Mid Cheshire business Ka Pie, which is located in the village of Holmes Chapel, has won the Knutsford Guardian title of ‘Best For Pies’ in a regular series the publication is running highlighting local favourites, Heidi Summerfield reports for the newspaper.

Originally from Upper Hutt, Parsons launched Ka Pie in July, Summerfield writes.

He posts on his Facebook page each Sunday morning at 8am with the week’s special pies, and customers can place orders for collection the following Saturday.

Parsons said: “I got homesick for a classic New Zealand mince and cheese pie.”

He currently sells stoves while pie-making as a hobby.

“I have a passion for bringing a little taste of home to my local community,” he said.

Original article by Heidi Summerfield, Knutsford Guardian, May 6, 2023.