NZEDGE  >  News  >  Style  >  Design  >  Inside Rukaiya Daud’s Cosy Seaside Apartment
Inside Rukaiya Daud’s Cosy Seaside Apartment
View article source

Inside Rukaiya Daud’s Cosy Seaside Apartment

Rukaiya Daud, the New Zealand designer and entrepreneur behind Fourth Street Home and most recently, textiles brand Sutram, opens up her Sydney space to Vogue Australia.

“Like Sutram, the home label Daud launched with [fellow New Zealander] Kate [Fowler] in 2022, her home – an airy flat on Beach Road, just metres from the sea – brims with verve and personality,” Divya Venkataraman writes for the magazine.

“Found objects have their place, but practicality does too. Her personal narrative – from her childhood in New Zealand, to her years spent in New York, to her month-long trips to India with her nani, and finally, her Australian sea change – all find its exposition in the corners of the flat.”

Original article by Divya Venkataraman, Vogue Australia, January 31, 2023.

Photo by Daniel Wheeler.

Tags: Fourth Street Home  Kate Fowler  Rukaiya Daud  Sutram  Vogue Australia  

Show Comments

More from Style
Chef Margot Henderson Sets Up in Somerset

Taste

Chef Margot Henderson Sets Up in Somerset

With The Three Horseshoes in Somerset, the chef-patron of Rochelle Canteen, New Zealand-born Margot Henderson, and former gallerist and investor Briton Max Wigram are launching the most hotly anticipated new boozer…

M3GAN’s Set Design Gets the AD Go Over
London’s Prettiest Restaurant is Apricity
Quarter Acre Brings NZ-Inspired Dining to Dallas
M3GAN a Deadly Doll with a Killer Wardrobe

Other Stories