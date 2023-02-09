Inside Rukaiya Daud’s Cosy Seaside Apartment

Rukaiya Daud, the New Zealand designer and entrepreneur behind Fourth Street Home and most recently, textiles brand Sutram, opens up her Sydney space to Vogue Australia.

“Like Sutram, the home label Daud launched with [fellow New Zealander] Kate [Fowler] in 2022, her home – an airy flat on Beach Road, just metres from the sea – brims with verve and personality,” Divya Venkataraman writes for the magazine.

“Found objects have their place, but practicality does too. Her personal narrative – from her childhood in New Zealand, to her years spent in New York, to her month-long trips to India with her nani, and finally, her Australian sea change – all find its exposition in the corners of the flat.”

Original article by Divya Venkataraman, Vogue Australia, January 31, 2023.

Photo by Daniel Wheeler.