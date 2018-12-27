Freediver Jonathan Sunnex a Dominica Drawcard

World-class freediver and instructor Ngaruawahia-born Dominica-based Jonathan Sunnex, 34, has always had an eye for talent and a vision for success, according to a profile published on the sport’s dedicated website, DeeperBlue.com.

In 2011, Sunnex decided to pursue freediving wholeheartedly, and since that time he has garnered many achievements. Sunnex is one of handful of people who can boast diving on breath-hold to 110m deep; he is an instructor trainer at the highest level of the sport and the safety officer for AIDA International; he has been designated as the chief of safety for the world’s premier freediving events (Vertical Blue/Big Blue/World Championships et al), and he has coached over 50 individual athletes to as many national records and even myriad world records.

Perhaps his most spectacular achievement has been the way he has brought hope and help to so many people in Dominica after hurricane Maria nearly destroyed the island in the autumn of 2017. Sunnex initially came to Dominica to run a diving workshop, when he discovered Soufriere Bay. No waves, no current, no depth limit. Sunnex and his partner, Colombian athlete, and former world record holder, Sofia Gomez Uribe founded their own freediving school and the Blue Element Freediving Competition.

Original article by Francesca Koe, DeeperBlue.com, December 5, 2018.