Formula One Trailblazer Liam Lawson Impresses

The emergence of Pukekohe-raised Liam Lawson has been one of the most surprising, feel good stories of Formula One in 2023, Luke Smith writes for The Athletic.

Drafted in for the Dutch Grand Prix at the last minute by AlphaTauri after Daniel Ricciardo broke his hand in a practice accident, Lawson stepped up from his reserve driver role. At 21, he became the youngest driver on the F1 grid.

He seized the opportunity. Lawson’s impressive performances in the last four races not only lifted AlphaTauri – he scored the team’s best result of the season in the Singapore GP – but proved he is more than ready to race full-time in F1 once that chance comes his way, Smith reports.

“In New Zealand, we have this mindset that it’s impossible to go to Formula One,” Lawson said. “I’d say a big part of this is showing it’s for sure possible.”

Original article by Luke Smith, The Athletic, September 27, 2023.