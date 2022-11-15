Discovering New Zealand Crime Fiction

Waitara-born writer Jacqueline Bublitz discusses New Zealand’s “significant contribution to the cannon of popular crime fiction” and recommends four authors “you should be reading now” in an article for CrimeReads. They are: Rose Carlyle (pictured), J.P. Pomare, Becky Manawatu and Paul Cleave.

“Like many a stumbling protagonist, it can take a while to see what’s right there in front of you, but she had been there all along: Dame Ngaio Marsh,” Bublitz writes.

“Championed by New Zealand crime connoisseur Craig Sisterson, the founder of New Zealand’s annual crime writing prize, The Ngaio Marsh Awards, an impressive number of local writers have been busy making a name for themselves all over the world.

“These days, budding New Zealand crime writers looking for inspiration have an abundance of award-winning, best-selling, homegrown authors to look to,” Bublitz writes.

Original article by Jacqueline Bublitz, CrimeReads, November 1, 2022.