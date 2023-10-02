Cogito’s Josh Feast Discusses Behaviour and AI

New Zealander Josh Feast is the CEO and co-founder of Cogito, an enterprise that combines Emotion and Conversation AI into an innovative platform that provides real-time coaching and guidance to contact centre agents, gives supervisors visibility into live conversations from their teams working from anywhere, and continuously monitors customer and employee experiences, Antoine Tardif writes in an interview piece about the entrepreneur for Unite.AI.

Tardif asks Feast:

“Can you discuss how Cogito uses AI to analyse behavioural cues and provide in-the-moment feedback during conversations?”

“Cogito uses a powerful combination of Emotion and Conversation AI to reveal new insights from all conversations, extracting both what was said and how the customers received the message,” Feasts says.

“Cogito extracts and analyses more than 200 acoustic and voice signals in milliseconds to give contact centre agents cues on how to adjust their behaviour and surface the best recommendations based on the topics discussed and desired outcomes.”

Feast holds a Bachelor of Technology from Massey University, and an MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management, where he was the Platinum-Triangle Fulbright Scholar in Entrepreneurship.

Original article by Antoine Tardif, Unite.AI, June 30, 2023.