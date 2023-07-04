Cape to Bluff a Gem of an Architecture Publication

“Here at Wallpaper*, we’re students for life. We’ve got architecture books piling up on shelves, desks and floor space surrounding the bookcase, despite minimalist efforts. These are the photographic tomes, architects’ monographs and limited editions that we couldn’t resist, touching on themes from anime to brutalism,” Ellie Stathaki writes for the publication. The reading list includes Cape to Bluff: A survey of residential architecture from Aotearoa New Zealand.

“World-renowned photographer Simon Devitt together with designer Luke Scott and writer Andrea Stevens have crafted a book that celebrates New Zealand’s extensive body of, and refreshing take on, residential architecture,” Stathaki writes. “From glamorous villas, to remote retreats and the rammed earth houses of the country’s south. There is a ‘crescent-moon shaped bach in Tutukaka and a bivvy house inspired by a goldminer’s hut overlooking Lake Wakatipu,’ the team highlights. Striking visuals, informative interviews, and imaginative architecture all come together in this gem of a publication.”

Original article by Ellie Stathaki, Wallpaper*, June 20, 2023.

Photo by Simon Devitt.