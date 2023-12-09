Birnam Wood Makes NY Times 2023 Best of List

“Each year, we pore over thousands of new books, seeking out the best novels, memoirs, biographies, poetry collections, stories and more. Here are the standouts, selected by the staff of The New York Times Book Review.” The 2023 list includes, New Zealander Eleanor Catton’s internationally bestselling third novel, Birnam Wood.

“In this action-packed novel from a Booker Prize winner, a collective of activist gardeners crosses paths with a billionaire doomsday prepper on land they each want for different purposes,” describes the Review.

In March, the book was reviewed by New York Times critic, Dwight Garner, who said “the whole thing crackles, like hair drawn through a pocket comb.”

Original article by The New York Times, November 21, 2023.