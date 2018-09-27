Attica is Melbourne’s Most Prized Possession

Melbourne always seems to be one step ahead when it comes to world-class food hot-spots. From suburban eateries making waves internationally to Asian bars serving up fusion flavours with a heavy side of “vibes”, Vogue Australia offers up its black book for eating out in Melbourne, and includes New Zealand chef Ben Shewry’s restaurant, Attica.

“Popping up rather unexpectedly in the suburb of Ripponlea, Attica is Melbourne’s worst kept secret, but most prized possession. The restaurant highlights the best of formal and informal dining,” Samantha Ledlin writes for the magazine.

“The formality shines in the flavours and expertise that goes into the preparation of each and every dish; yet forgoing cutlery in favour of fingers is not uncommon (nor frowned upon).

“Shewry’s ethos lies in embracing overlooked Australian ingredients and cuisines; think bunya nuts, yam daisy and marron, as opposed to foie gras, caviar and lobster – and don’t be surprised if your dish comes served wrapped in a paperbark parcel. Attica came in at number 20 in the top 50 restaurants in the world for 2018. Needless to say, bookings are necessary.”

Original article by Samantha Ledlin, Vogue Australia, September 4, 2018.