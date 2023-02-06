Ali Riley Optimistic About Women’s Football

While Ali Riley is certainly grateful for everything soccer has provided her on and off the field, the Angel City FC and New Zealand women’s national team captain is even more excited about what the beautiful game can bring the next generation as interest and support continues to grow from investors, brands, fans and media, Michael LoRé writes in a story published by Forbes.

But the fight for equality is far from over.

“I hope women’s sports moves in a direction – and we are seeing it – where we don’t feel the need to make more money [outside of our salaries],” Riley, 35, says. “I would love it if all of this was a choice and a passion.”

Riley, who is pushing 150 caps for the Football Ferns, hopes this summer’s tournament lays the groundwork for growing the game Down Under.

“It is such a huge opportunity and I feel a responsibility where I want to make sure we don’t miss this opportunity,” she says.

Original article by Michael LoRé, Forbes, January 31, 2023.