ABs Set for Drastic Overhaul under Scott Robertson
“Sea change in the form of Scott Robertson’s eccentric new era will soon envelope the All Blacks. Just as the pre-World Cup timing of his national head coaching anointment shatters long-standing New Zealand rugby tradition, so too does Robertson’s promise to break the mould when he assumes charge seven months from now,” Liam Napier writes for The Guardian.

“In many respects, Robertson must start again. A traditional post-World Cup player exodus will strip established experience, particularly in the pivotal first five-eighth position with influential playmakers Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett departing to Japan.

“Robertson will, though, retain his inherent traits that long enshrined the Crusaders as the Super Rugby benchmark,” Napier writes.

“Robertson has, indeed, earned his chance to lead the All Blacks. His compelling domestic record suggests he boasts the requisite breadth of credentials required to negotiate the significant step up in expectations, scrutiny and level of opposition. Yet no one knows for sure how his tenure will transpire. That is the beauty of sport, after all.”

Original article by Liam Napier, The Guardian, April 1, 2023.

