Sam Neill up for Another Emmy

A few days out from the Emmy Awards, where Sam Neill, 70, has been nominated in the outstanding narrator category for his work on documentary series Wild New Zealand, the actor showed he was still capable of poking fun at himself.

Neill is just back from the Venice Film Festival where Australian western Sweet Country, in which he stars alongside Australian screen veteran Bryan Brown, took out the special jury prize.

“It was an august and grand occasion … Then these two old mongrels showed up,” he wrote in a post above a picture of he and Brown grinning mischievously at the camera.

The Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Jurassic Park actor, who moved to the South Island from Northern Ireland as a child, shows no signs of slowing down.

He’s currently filming and we’ll get to see him in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok in just a few weeks time.

It’s his second Emmy nomination after earning an outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or a movie nod for his role in the 1998 miniseries Merlin.

Somehow, he still finds time to run his central Otago farm and vineyard Two Paddocks populated by animals named after such famous faces as Helena Bonham Carter and Meryl Streep.

Original article by Lorna Thornber, Sunday Star Times, Stuff, September 17, 2017.