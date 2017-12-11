Milford Sound NZ’s Most Instagrammed Place

“Pictures don’t quite do Milford Sound justice, but that’s not stopping people from trying,” writes Johnny Lieu in an article for Mashable. Often referred to as the “eighth wonder of the world” the fjord on New Zealand’s South Island is the country’s most Instagrammed place in 2017.

“With its towering mountain peaks and cascading waterfalls, it’s a breathtakingly beautiful destination — although, really, there’s nothing quite like actually being there,” writes Lieu.

These are the Top Ten Most Instagrammed Places in NZ

Milford Sound Hobbiton Movie Set, Matamata Lake Tekapo Mount Maunganui Aoraki/Mount Cook Lake Wanaka, Central Otago Tongariro Alpine Crossing Takapuna Beach, Auckland Lake Wakatipu, Queenstown Lake Pukaki

Article Source: Mashable, Johnny Lieu, December 4, 2017

Image Source: Wikipedia