Karen Walker on the Shades She’s Wearing for Spring
In celebration of the Vogue American Express Fashion’s Night Out (VAEFNO) event on 7 September, New Zealander Karen Walker, 47, will be making appearances in both Melbourne and Sydney where customers will have the opportunity to meet the designer while shopping the latest in ready-to-wear, eyewear, jewellery and bags.

With an eye candy bar, palm reading and lucky dip, The Playpark is set to be as exciting as it sounds.

And if you’re in the market for some new shades this VAEFNO, “Try anything on that takes your fancy and let the mirror tell you whether it’s working or not,” Walker suggests.

As for advice on her favourite frame shape? Keep an eye out for the Disco Circus tinted lenses, touted as her most worn frames of the season.

“I wear all our eyewear but the one I’ve been wearing most this season is Disco Circus with tinted lenses.”

Original article by Vogue Australia, August 29, 2017.

