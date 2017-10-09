NZEDGE  >  News  >  Sport  >  Ben Cochrane Wins Ironman on Gold Coast
Ben Cochrane Wins Ironman on Gold Coast
Ironman Ben Cochrane’s move to Surfers Paradise has paid dividends in a single off-season, with the New Zealander winning the Coolangatta Gold short course event.

Cochrane, who is originally from the Bay of Plenty, completed the 21km course in 2hr 32min 40sec, creating a course record for the new format.

While Cochrane was thrilled with the win, he said it was the manner in which he had prepared and raced that was most pleasing.

“It’s not so much about the result, it’s not about winning, it’s not about trying to be the best, it’s more just trying to improve and be the best you can be,” he said.

“That was one of the most enjoyable races [I’ve done] and that’s something I’ve been working on, just trying to enjoy the process.”

Cochrane captained the New Zealand team at the Sanyo International Lifesaving Cup in Japan in July 2016.

Original article by Emma Greenwood, Gold Coast Bulletin, October 7, 2017.

Photo by Emma Greenwood.

