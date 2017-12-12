NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Intimate Return From Pop Newcomer Alayna
Intimate Return From Pop Newcomer Alayna
Rotorua-born R&B singer Alayna Powley, 23, who goes by the mononymous name alayna, has always wanted to make music with a certain intimacy, music that peers beneath the surface, according to the UK’s Clash magazine.

Her new cut Bliss is online now, dominated by a powerfully under-stated vocal and a sparse arrangement that lets each aspect find its way to the fore.

“I wanted to find a way to articulate the personal, intimate feeling of being completely at ease,” Powley explains. “Bliss​ feels like a sigh, a softening of shoulders and a comfort in a moment with someone. Bliss​ feels like pure, real love.”

Powley is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Original article by Robin Murray, Clash, November 29, 2017.

