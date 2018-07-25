NZEDGE  >  Magazine  >  Brian Sweeney  >  EDGE #324: Double World Champions: Men’s 7s Match Women’s Achievement, Tane Mahuta, Marlon Williams, Lorde, + Falconer Crawford Post-Brexit Architect + +

25 July 2018

EDGE #324: Double World Champions: Men’s 7s Match Women’s Achievement, Tane Mahuta, Marlon Williams, Lorde, + Falconer Crawford Post-Brexit Architect + +

This newsletter contains the original hyperlinks to the source articles, some links may have now expired. Editor.

NZEDGE
News of Global New Zealanders
From Brian Sweeney, publisher, NZEDGE.COM | 25 July 2018 | #324 | New York
Researched, edited and produced by Jane Nye (Berlin), Carla Hofler, Henrike Forschler (Auckland).
See all stories and a 14,000 story archive of international New Zealand news 2000-2018 at NZEDGE/MEDIA.
Fern symbol by www.nzflag.com founded by Lloyd Morrison.
SweeneyVesty
View Story
Rugby | New Zealand Herald
23 July 2018
Double World Champions: Men Match Women’s Achievement
For only the second time in world rugby sevens history, the New Zealand men’s and women’s teams have won their respective World Cups, with the men sealing the rare accomplishment with a 33-12 win over England in San Francisco today.

Their win follows the Black…

Story
Community/General | Fortune
24 July 2018
PM Makes Fortune’s 40 Under 40 List
The influential Fortune magazine 40 Under 40 list includes Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at No 12. Co-founder and CEO of Instagram, Kevin Systrom took top place in this year’s…
Story
Te Ao Maori | Art Newspaper (The)
19 July 2018
German Museum Returns Tattooed Māori Skull
The Rautenstrauch-Joest Museum of world cultures in Cologne, Germany has returned a tattooed Māori skull, which had been in its collection for 110 years, to a delegation…
Story
Nature | Independent (The)
18 July 2018
Sign Up to Help Protect Our Iconic Bird
Kiwis for kiwi is a national charity working with community and Māori-led conservation projects to put a stop to the horrific decline of our national icon.With the support of…
Story
Nature | Guardian (The)
20 July 2018
Time May Be Running Out for Tāne Mahuta
New Zealand’s oldest and most sacred tree, Tāne Mahuta (Lord of the Forest), stands 60m from death, as a fungal disease known as kauri dieback spreads unabated across the…
Story
Media | National Geographic
19 July 2018
National Geographic to Feature Whanganui River
When the Whanganui River was given legal personhood Danish freelance photographer Mathias Svold was so intrigued by the headlines that he went to Washington DC…
Story
Business | Indian Newslink
20 July 2018
ANZ Introduces Digital Human Assistant
“If you are an ANZ Bank customer, chances are that your queries will be answered by ‘Jamie,’ the latest ‘Customer Services Officer'” and the bank’s new Digital Assistant,…
Story
Music | Metro
23 July 2018
Marlon Williams on His Writing Process
The most popular and persistent myth attached to the songwriting process is that artists are driven by an absolute, desperate need to do it. As cliché has it, there’s never much…
Story
Music | Weekly Volcano
24 July 2018
Wax Chattels Pursue Post-Punk with Manic Fervour
“There are few record labels out there that have come to define an entire country’s quality independent music output. Flying Nun Records did that for…
Story
Music | Irish Times (The)
20 July 2018
How Lorde Defied Misogyny and Expectations
It is a just over a year ago since the release of Lorde’s second album, Melodrama. Ordinarily, a retrospective would be premature, but Melodrama already merits one,…
Tangata Whenua
Story
Rugby | WalesOnline
19 July 2018
Finding Keith Murdoch Four Decades On
His closest friends in a remote town in the Australian outback had no idea who he was. Now that former All Black Keith Murdoch is dead at 74, the story of the man who disappeared more than…
Story
Politics and Economics | Sunday Times (The)
22 July 2018
Post-Brexit Architect Crawford Falconer Optimistic
In his first interview since taking up the role of British chief trade negotiation adviser, New Zealander Crawford Falconer talks to John Arlidge…
Story
Business | Business Insider
23 July 2018
MediCann Joins Forces With Dispensing Company
Shares in Australian company Jayex Healthcare Limited have more than doubled after the medical software and devices company announced a deal with private New…
Story
Writers | Sydney Morning Herald (The)
24 July 2018
Ruth Park’s the Harp in the South Now A Stage Play
“My first publishing negotiation for Ruth Park was conducted in 1971, in Angus and Robertson’s rabbit warren of offices in Lower George…
Story
Theatre | Big Issue (The)
22 July 2018
Leslie Bowman Part of West End Antidote to Trump
Through the story of 18th-century Founding Father of America, Alexander Hamilton, and the American Wars of Independence, blockbuster stage musical Hamilton…
Story
Visual Arts | Otago Daily Times
25 July 2018
Graduate Aïcha Wijland Wins London Design Award
University of Otago advertising graduate Aïcha Wijland says rebellious student culture was behind her edgy, award-winning redesign of classic cartoon character Beryl the Peril…
Story
Obituaries | Guardian (The)
18 July 2018
Media Boss Sam Chisholm Nine Network’s Starmaker
New Zealand-born media heavyweight Sam Chisholm has died in Sydney. He was 78. During his four-decade career, Chisholm was head of Australia’s Nine…
Story
Writers | Guardian (The)
23 July 2018
Author Eleanor Catton on the Books That Changed Her
New Zealand Booker Prize-winning novelist Eleanor Catton recently spoke with The Guardian on the crackpot astrological study she’d like to…
Story
Film | YouTube
19 July 2018
Yellow Is Forbidden Trailer
In Yellow is Forbidden, Pietra Brettkelly takes us into the opulent world of show-stopping Chinese designer Guo Pei as she prepares to make her Paris debut” Watch the trailer here. Yellow is Forbidden…
Story
New Zealand | Travel + Leisure
21 July 2018
Waiheke One of the Best Islands
Waiheke Island has been ranked the fifth best island in the world in this year’s World’s Best Awards survey, which asks Travel + Leisure readers to  “weigh in on travel experiences around the…
Story
New Zealand | Evening Standard
21 July 2018
Hollyford Track in NZ One of Best Walking Holidays
New Zealand’s Hollyford Track has been featured as one of the best guided walking holidays in the world in an article in the Evening…
Story
Travel | YouTube
20 July 2018
Discover Minaret Station
Watch the second installment in Tourism NZ’s series about New Zealand’s luxury lodge owners and their extraordinary properties. Minaret Station, featured in this clip, is a luxury alpine lodge in Wanaka, New Zealand.
No8 - Recharged
TwitterSocialFacebook
NZ Flag

Show Comments

More from Brian Sweeney
EDGE #323: NZ A Haven of Liberal Politics, Inspirational Arts Producer Sue Paterson, NZ Rules “High Seas of Rugby”, Les Mills Turns 50 + Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit + +

Magazine

EDGE #323: NZ A Haven of Liberal Politics, Inspirational Arts Producer Sue Paterson, NZ Rules “High Seas of Rugby”, Les Mills Turns 50 + Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit + +

EDGE #322: “Visionary Agent” Harry M Miller, Wayne Pivac to Succeed Warren Gatland, NZ Inside Stories + Yellow Is Forbidden + +
EDGE #321: Happy 4th of July; New Zealand World’s Second Safest Country, Social Enterprise Empowering Women Refugees + Taika Waititi’s Wellington Paranormal + +
EDGE #320: NZ Tackles Surge in Homelessness, Jacinda & Baby, Roadside Gyms for Kea + Leave No Trace Star Thomasin McKenzie + +
EDGE #319: NZ Ad Genius On Show in Cannes, Zac Langdon-Pole’s Art Journey, NZ’s Changing Glaciers + Everest for the Time-Pressed Executive + +

Other Stories
Datebook
NZEDGE Gallery
Twitter Feed
NZEDGE on Twitter