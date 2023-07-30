NZEDGE  >  News  >  Sport  >  Rugby  >  Wallabies Thrashed by Clinical All Blacks
Wallabies Thrashed by Clinical All Blacks
View article source

Wallabies Thrashed by Clinical All Blacks

“For a hot half-hour the Wallabies were golden. After two dismal defeats, they had rolled the dice in the biggest game of the year,” The Guardian’s Angus Fontaine reports from Melbourne. “This Bledisloe clash at one of the few venues where the All Blacks have a losing record, was to be Australia’s last on home turf before the World Cup and coach Eddie Jones had issued a young side licence to thrill and to ‘light up the MCG’.”

“But after leading early, everything went black. From 7-5 up at the 30-minute mark, Australia went to the break 19-7 down after New Zealand scored twice in six minutes. In the end, a crowd of 83,944 watched Australia obliterated 38-7 to give the new Jones era a dismal 0-3 start and leave the Bledisloe Cup to stay where it has for 21 long, dark years.”

Original article by Angus Fontaine, The Guardian, July 29, 2023.

Tags: All Blacks  Bledisloe Cup  Guardian (The)  

Show Comments

More from Sport
FIFA’s Sarai Bareman Readies for Women’s Cup

Sport General

FIFA’s Sarai Bareman Readies for Women’s Cup

Ahead of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Sarai Bareman, the association’s chief women’s football officer, was recently interviewed by The Weekend Australian Magazine. Bareman discusses which team she supports and…

Formula E Driver Nick Cassidy Wins Portland Leg
New Zealand Opens Stadiums to FIFA
Hugh McCutcheon joins the FIVB as a Senior Advisor
Touring McLaren’s High-Tech Woking Hide-Out

Other Stories