Violinist Bryony Gibson-Cornish Appointed at RCM

New Zealand-born violist Bryony Gibson-Cornish is one of five new professors appointed to the String Faculty at the Royal College of Music (RCM), London.

Gibson-Cornish, who performs as part of the Marmen Quartet, will be one of the Royal College of Music’s newest viola professors. At 29, will be one of the youngest professors ever to be appointed at the RCM.

Gibson-Cornish says: “I am thrilled to be joining the world-class faculty at the Royal College of Music, an institution that has always felt like a spiritual and musical home for me.”

When she was 19, Gibson-Cornish moved to New York to pursue a Master’s degree at The Juilliard School supported by a Fulbright Scholarship. After moving to London and graduating from the RCM she was awarded the Tagore Gold Medal by King Charles III.

Original article by The Violin Channel, October 6, 2022.