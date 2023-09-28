NZEDGE  >  News  >  Sport  >  US Open Doubles Win for Erin Routliffe
US Open Doubles Win for Erin Routliffe
US Open Doubles Win for Erin Routliffe

New Zealander Erin Routliffe, 28, (pictured left) and Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski, 31, beat former champions Laura Siegemund of Germany and Russia’s Vera Zvonareva 7-6(9) 6-3 to win the US Open women’s doubles final, Reuters report.

Routliffe and Dabrowski, who began their partnership just last month, saved eight of the nine break points they faced during a match that lasted two hours, 14 minutes.

It marked the first Grand Slam title for Auckland-born Routliffe, who previously represented Canada.

“Thanks to Gabby for playing with me. She really took a chance on me and I really appreciate it and love her for it,” Routliffe said during their on-court interview. “And obviously I hope we can have many great results to come in the future.”

Routliffe was born in New Zealand while her parents were on an around-the-world sailing adventure.

Original article by Reuters, September 11, 2023.

