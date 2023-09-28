US Open Doubles Win for Erin Routliffe

New Zealander Erin Routliffe, 28, (pictured left) and Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski, 31, beat former champions Laura Siegemund of Germany and Russia’s Vera Zvonareva 7-6(9) 6-3 to win the US Open women’s doubles final, Reuters report.

Routliffe and Dabrowski, who began their partnership just last month, saved eight of the nine break points they faced during a match that lasted two hours, 14 minutes.

It marked the first Grand Slam title for Auckland-born Routliffe, who previously represented Canada.

“Thanks to Gabby for playing with me. She really took a chance on me and I really appreciate it and love her for it,” Routliffe said during their on-court interview. “And obviously I hope we can have many great results to come in the future.”

Routliffe was born in New Zealand while her parents were on an around-the-world sailing adventure.

Original article by Reuters, September 11, 2023.