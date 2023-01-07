UFC’s Israel Adesanya Fights on His Terms

New Zealander Israel Adesanya has cleared out most of his challengers and has faced criticism for some fights lacking flashy knockouts. “It’s a high-level game we play, but not everyone who watches is high-level,” he tells New York Times journalist Emmanuel Morgan.

Adesanya’s rise came at a time when the UFC was expanding its business and fan base. The promotion in 2018 signed a new media rights deal with ESPN, which offered more prominent exposure for athletes, Morgan writes.

Nairobi-born Adesanya, 33, has enjoyed the benefits. He signed a new contract with the UFC in February, and celebrities like Drake have publicly supported him before his fights.

“People just expect, when you’re as great as I am, they just expect you to always show out and show off,” Adesanya said. “I think that’s just what society does – they build you up so they can tear you down.”

