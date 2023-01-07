NZEDGE  >  News  >  Sport  >  UFC’s Israel Adesanya Fights on His Terms
UFC’s Israel Adesanya Fights on His Terms
View article source

UFC’s Israel Adesanya Fights on His Terms

New Zealander Israel Adesanya has cleared out most of his challengers and has faced criticism for some fights lacking flashy knockouts. “It’s a high-level game we play, but not everyone who watches is high-level,” he tells New York Times journalist Emmanuel Morgan.

Adesanya’s rise came at a time when the UFC was expanding its business and fan base. The promotion in 2018 signed a new media rights deal with ESPN, which offered more prominent exposure for athletes, Morgan writes.

Nairobi-born Adesanya, 33, has enjoyed the benefits. He signed a new contract with the UFC in February, and celebrities like Drake have publicly supported him before his fights.

“People just expect, when you’re as great as I am, they just expect you to always show out and show off,” Adesanya said. “I think that’s just what society does – they build you up so they can tear you down.”

Original article by Emmanuel Morgan, The New York Times, November 11, 2022.

Photo by Mohamed Sadek.

Tags: Israel Adesanya  New York Times (The)  UFC  

Show Comments

More from Sport
Wales Rugby Welcomes Back Warren Gatland

Rugby

Wales Rugby Welcomes Back Warren Gatland

New Zealander Warren Gatland made a sensational comeback as Wales head coach replacing fellow New Zealander Wayne Pivac after a disappointing year, Ben Coles reports for The Telegraph. “The very nature of…

Shane van Gisbergen Wins Bathurst 1000
Hong Kong Trail Designed by Will Hayward Opens
Indy Prodigy Marcus Armstrong Joins Ganassi
South Korean LPGA Win for Golfer Lydia Ko

Other Stories