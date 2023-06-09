Twenty-One Reasons to Visit New Zealand Now

New Zealand’s “epic landscapes are now complemented by cutting-edge food, art, and fashion – and they’re easier to access than ever,” Amy Louise Bailey reports for Bloomberg, recommending what to prioritise on your next trip, “from worthwhile established spots” to all of the country’s “latest and greatest draws”.

“An hour north of Auckland, Matakana could be equated to such world-famous wine regions as California’s Napa Valley, or Provence. But beyond the region’s rustic scenery and diverse grape varietals, it has a blossoming contemporary art scene,” Bailey writes. “Brick Bay Wines has long been a go-to for its immersive sculpture trail and greenhouse-like restaurant; now, it’s joined by the arrival of Sculptureum 10 minutes up the road. This outdoor art museum has more than 800 artworks, including two Picassos, displayed across 10ha in galleries indoors and outdoors. Dine at the elegant restaurant on site, appropriately named Rothko, and do a wine tasting before exploring Art Basel-worthy sculptures.”

Also featured in the story, “serious luxe lodges”, including “the stately” Flock Hill Homestead; the historically significant site of Russell; Rakiura / Stewart Island viewings of the Aurora Australis; and snorkelling around Te Hawere-a-Maki / Goat Island Marine Reserve.

Original article by Amy Louise Bailey, Bloomberg, June 1, 2023.

Photo by Brick Bay.