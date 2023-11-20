TIME Titan Title for ExxonMobil’s Dan Ammann

Former General Motors executive New Zealander Dan Ammann, now president of ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions, has been included on the TIME magazine list, 100 Most Influential Climate Leaders in Business for 2023, in the ‘Titans’ category.

Under Ammann’s direction, the company has committed to storing 5 million metric tons of carbon per year, and allocated about $17 billion over five years to low-emission initiatives. That represents an average annual investment of $3.5 billion, or 0.9 per cent of the company’s total annual revenue.

Ammann, 51, was asked:

“What is a climate technology that isn’t getting the attention or funding it deserves?”

“Carbon capture and storage (CCS) [that traps industrial emissions before they are released into the air] is a realistic, actionable solution to reduce emissions,” he replies. “We’re advancing CCS projects in the US, where the government has encouraged it.”

Original article by TIME, November 16, 2023.