Tiger’s Caddie Steve Williams Looks Back on Tenure

Working alongside Tiger Woods does not afford time to look up and smell the flowers. Woods won 13 of his 15 major titles with Steve Williams as caddie, a run the New Zealander quickly came to realise was about business rather than pleasure, Ewan Murray writes for The Guardian. Williams was also the bag man for Adam Scott’s Masters win a decade ago.

“Tiger’s only acceptance of a good week came with a win,” Williams says. “Every week with Tiger, unless he won there was just more pressure on the next one. I have never met someone for whom winning was so important, the be all and end all.”

Williams, 59, seeks no sympathy for the attritional nature of that environment. Far from it.

“When Adam won the Masters, we had a great celebration. With Tiger, that was never happening.”

Ten years on, Scott remains the only Australian to don a Green Jacket. He will have Williams on the bag again for this year’s Masters. Reflection is inevitable.

Original article by Ewan Murray, The Guardian, April 3, 2023.