Ten Things to Keep in Mind Before Visiting NZ

To prepare those interested in a trip to Aotearoa, The Jerusalem Post polled their “Nomad community for advice on what they would tell someone visiting the country for the first time”, and this included ensuring travellers “sleep outside”, and being wary of sand flies.

“People don’t warn you about the sand flies,” a reader says. “In the summer, these annoying bugs will swarm you anywhere you go, but notably on the west coast of the South Island in spots like Milford Sound and Doubtful Sound. If you’re going to be doing any backcountry camping or trekking, be sure to stock up on insect repellent before you leave civilisation.

“You can’t take these little critters lightly.”

Also discussed in the article, is respecting road rules and staying to the left; visiting Water Safety New Zealand for beach and waterway safety tip; and being prepared (if you are in the area during an All Blacks game) “to get a ticket in order to see the great rugby team perform the haka.”

Original article by Avi Stern, The Jerusalem Post, December 20, 2022.