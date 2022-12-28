NZEDGE  >  News  >  Travel & Tourism  >  New Zealand  >  Ten Things to Keep in Mind Before Visiting NZ
Ten Things to Keep in Mind Before Visiting NZ
View article source

Ten Things to Keep in Mind Before Visiting NZ

To prepare those interested in a trip to Aotearoa, The Jerusalem Post polled their “Nomad community for advice on what they would tell someone visiting the country for the first time”, and this included ensuring travellers “sleep outside”, and being wary of sand flies.

“People don’t warn you about the sand flies,” a reader says. “In the summer, these annoying bugs will swarm you anywhere you go, but notably on the west coast of the South Island in spots like Milford Sound and Doubtful Sound. If you’re going to be doing any backcountry camping or trekking, be sure to stock up on insect repellent before you leave civilisation.

“You can’t take these little critters lightly.”

Also discussed in the article, is respecting road rules and staying to the left; visiting Water Safety New Zealand for beach and waterway safety tip; and being prepared (if you are in the area during an All Blacks game) “to get a ticket in order to see the great rugby team perform the haka.”

Original article by Avi Stern, The Jerusalem Post, December 20, 2022.

Tags: Haka  Jerusalem Post  sand flies  Water Safety New Zealand  

Show Comments

More from Travel & Tourism
Geothermal New Zealand Can’t Be Missed

New Zealand

Geothermal New Zealand Can’t Be Missed

“New Zealand’s volcanic activity is so close to the earth’s surface that you can even dig your own hot tub in the sand,” Forbes contributor Johanna Read writes. “ volcanic…

Auckland a Condé Nast Favourite
New Zealand Charts On Nat Geo Best Trip List
Flockhill Lodge Offers Majestic Sense of Place
Lake Tekapo a Leader in Astro-tourism

Other Stories