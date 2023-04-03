The Tattooist of Auschwitz Is Coming to TV

The Tattooist of Auschwitz, the bestselling novel by New Zealand-born, Melbourne-based writer Heather Morris is being turned into a six-part television series, Karl Quinn reports for The Sydney Morning Herald.

The production is currently shooting in Europe, with a cast headed by Englishman Jonah Hauer King and Polish actress Anna Prochniak as Lale and Gita, Slovakian Jews who meet and fall in love in Auschwitz, before settling in Australia after the war, Quinn writes.

New Zealand actress Melanie Lynskey plays the author.

Morris, a former social worker, wrote the book after being introduced to Holocaust survivor Lale Sokolov in 2003 as someone who “had a story that might be worth telling”. (The author serves as story consultant to the series.)

Original article by Karl Quinn, The Sydney Morning Herald, March 17, 2023.