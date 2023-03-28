NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  The Examined Life of Melanie Lynskey
The Examined Life of Melanie Lynskey
View article source

The Examined Life of Melanie Lynskey

In series like Yellowjackets, New Plymouth-born actor Melanie Lynskey specialises in revealing the turbulent emotions of women who seem innocuous and mild on the surface, Alexis Soloski writes in a profile piece for The New York Times.

Lynskey, 45, melds these incongruities into a single, terrifying personality. “One of her magic tricks is the common everywoman quality, how unassuming she is,” Juliette Lewis, a Yellowjackets co-star, said of Lynskey’s performance. “Yet she’ll be savage in her behaviour.”

It’s a funny irony that only through playing undervalued and overlooked women has Lynskey finally proved her worth to the culture at large, Soloski writes. And she has shown why none of us should turn our backs on women like these. That nice lady? She might be holding a knife.

Original article by Alexis Soloski, The New York Times, March 14, 2023.

Photo by Philip Cheung.

Tags: Melanie Lynskey  New York Times (The)  Yellowjackets  

Show Comments

More from Arts
Mansfield’s “Bliss” considered a “paragon of modernist literature”

Writers

Mansfield’s “Bliss” considered a “paragon of modernist literature”

“Influence in writing is often spoken about as something dirty or shameful, something to be avoided, but here it offers a way for artists to connect across decades, to find courage…

Cocaine Bear is Actually Allan Henry
Reading Bliss and Bending Time with a New Story
Birnam Wood a Gripping Explosive Thriller
Paris Opera Ballet’s Hannah O’Neill a Star

Other Stories