NZEDGE  >  News  >  Innovation  >  Revolutionary Gibbs Quadski Something Epic
Revolutionary Gibbs Quadski Something Epic
View article source

Revolutionary Gibbs Quadski Something Epic

“As its name suggests,” the Gibbs Quadski “was an exciting mix” of a jet ski and a quad bike, Vlad Radu writes for car and automakers database, Autoevolution. It was “the first of its kind to make it into series production, proving that [a New Zealander’s] seemingly crazy idea can lead to something epic.”

Gibbs Sports Amphibians, later known as Gibbs Amphibians, was founded by Christchurch-born businessman Alan Gibbs, who had “an unrivalled passion for amphibious vehicles”, Radu writes.

“[His] company would go on to develop the innovative Aquada. An amphibious two-seat roadster introduced in 2003, it was the fastest vehicle of its kind on both the road and the sea, but a steep price, as well as certification issues, prevented it from becoming a mass-produced hit.

“Drawbacks aside, the Quadski was an innovative vehicle that pushed amphibious technologies to new heights. Ten years after its introduction, it remains the first and most successful mass-produced vehicle of its kind.”

Original article by Vlad Radu, Autoevolution, August 29, 2022.

Tags: Alan Gibbs  Aquada  Autoevolution  Gibbs Quadski  

Show Comments

More from Innovation
Sustainability is Abel’s Top Note

Business

Sustainability is Abel’s Top Note

Artisanal companies from Britain to New Zealand are putting environmentally sensitive production, practices and packaging at the centre of their business models, Isabella Kwai reports for The New York Times. Based between…

Richard Chandler Aims to Build Tesla of Aeroplanes
Allbirds’ Tim Brown Reflects on Career Change
Simran Kaur Is a Girl That Invests
Edinburgh Tech Jobs Boost with StretchSense Landing

Other Stories