Quarter Acre’s Toby Archibald’s Fave Dallas Spots

After years working in fine-dining kitchens like The Greenhouse in London and Cafe Boulud in New York and Toronto, New Zealand-born chef Toby Archibald settled in Dallas in 2016. He served as chef de cuisine at Bullion and then executive chef at Georgie by Curtis Stone, putting the finishing touches on his resume before launching his own restaurant, Quarter Acre, in 2022. Archibald tells men’s lifestyle site InsideHook about his favourite spots to eat and drink in Dallas, from pastry-fuelled breakfasts to dinners anchored by tacos and wine.

“New Zealanders have pretty strong feelings about good coffee due to our café culture,” Archibald says. “We live in Oak Cliff, and if I am meeting a friend or colleague, I will go to La Reunion in the Bishop Arts District. The coffee is great, the vibe is relaxed and chill, and we love supporting local.”

InsideHook reporter Kevin Gray writes that Quarter Acre’s menu features contemporary global cuisine inspired by Archibald’s New Zealand roots and world travels – think foie gras custard pie and hot-smoked salmon.

