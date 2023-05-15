Quarter Acre’s Menu Soft Spoken But Eloquent

In a story originally appearing in the May issue of D magazine with the headline “A Kiwi Takes Flight”, Brian Reinhart reviews Dallas “bistro with a twist” Quarter Acre, owned and operated by New Zealand chef Toby Archibald.

“Until now, Dallas’ leading bistro with a twist was Georgie by Curtis Stone, an Australian celebrity-owned bistro-steakhouse hybrid opened under the watchful eye of Archibald. Now, though, we have Quarter Acre, a Greenville Avenue restaurant with its own fascinating take on the genre. The chef, once again, is Archibald. But this time, he’s executing his own personal, thoughtful menu as owner,” Reinhart writes.

“Archibald’s food, soft-spoken but eloquent, is full of small twists on classics …

“When the salmon hits the table, it’s so tender and soft that the result is hard to believe.”

Original article by Brian Reinhart, D, May 11, 2023.

Photo by Brittany Connerly.