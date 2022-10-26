NZEDGE  >  News  >  Arts  >  Poet Hera Lindsay Bird Rides Wave of New Platforms
Poet Hera Lindsay Bird Rides Wave of New Platforms
View article source

Poet Hera Lindsay Bird Rides Wave of New Platforms

In an article about 30-year-old Russian-born British poet Arch Hades, “the highest paid living poet of all time” and the “new meta verse”, Financial Times Baya Simons mentions Wellingtonian Hera Lindsay Bird, 35, part of a body of “Instapoets”.

Bird, the poet behind two tender, hilarious and fabulously graphic poetry collections has seen several of her poems go viral, Simons writes, including “Monica”, which begins as a tirade against the Friends character, and ends up a reflection on falling in love with her friend.

The poem’s online popularity had a real-terms pay-off: “It probably helped me sell the UK rights to Penguin,” Bird says. Did the viral buzz make her happy? “Yes! Always. I aspire to the mainstream.”

Bird first gained popularity when her poem “Keats Is Dead So Fuck Me From Behind” went viral in 2016.

Original article by Baya Simons, Financial Times, September 22, 2022.

Tags: Financial Times (The)  Hera Lindsay Bird  Poetry  

Show Comments

More from Arts
Tayi Tibble’s Poūkahangatus Reviewed in New Yorker

Writers

Tayi Tibble’s Poūkahangatus Reviewed in New Yorker

Wellington poet Tayi Tibble’s award-winning first collection Poūkahangatus has been described by The New Yorker magazine as “smart, sexy … fanciful and dramatic”. “This collection’s title poem, which describes itself as ‘An…

Titan to Tachyons’ Sally Gates Talks Surrealism
Studio Kind of Green Performs for Scotsman Sessions
Inside Emilia Wickstead’s Elegant West London Home
Maxine Funke’s Pieces of Driftwood Appraised

Other Stories