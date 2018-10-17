New Zealand Enters the Craft Beer Game

New Zealand’s “Ministry of Primary Industries wants to develop ‘a super-premium hops’ and craft beer in an attempt to emulate New Zealand’s success with wines such as sauvignon blanc and pinot noir,” writes Eleanor Ainge Roy in an article for The Guardian.

“The aim of the research is to create new varieties and cross-breeds of hops that will be identifiably “Kiwi” from the first sip, much like Marlborough sauvignon blanc is known for its distinctive gooseberry flavours.”

“Martyn Dunne, the director general of the department of primary industries, said the project aimed to produce craft beer destined for the global craft beer market, where consumers are encouraged to drink – and pay – for craft beers as they would fine wines,” reports the article.

“New Zealand has a thriving craft beer scene with about 200 companies in operation. The number has increased by 300% in the last decade. However only a small quantity of hops is grown in New Zealand and access to markets is limited.”

Article Source: The Guardian, Eleanor Ainge Roy, October 11, 2018

Image Source: Pixabay