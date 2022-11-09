New Zealand Charts On Nat Geo Best Trip List

Looking for your next adventure? You’ll find it on National Geographic’s annual list of the world’s best destinations for travellers, and of the 25 breathtaking places and experiences listed, you’ll find New Zealand, with a focus on a “re-energised Queenstown”.

New Zealand is included in the ‘adventure’ category, alongside trekking in Peru, cross-country hiking in Austria, and diving with sharks in Mexico’s Revillagigedo National Park.

“In New Zealand, the country that invented bungee jumping, rekindle your sense of adventure post-pandemic,” the magazine says.

Original article by National Geographic, October 26, 2022.