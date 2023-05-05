NZEDGE  >  News  >  Travel & Tourism  >  New Zealand  >  Christchurch Combines Architectural Charm with Art
Christchurch Combines Architectural Charm with Art
View article source

Christchurch Combines Architectural Charm with Art

“Framed by the Pacific to the east and the snowy Southern Alps to the west, Ōtautahi Christchurch is the largest city on New Zealand’s South Island and nicknamed the Garden City for its green spaces,” Juliette Sivertsen writes for the National Geographic. “While it’s known internationally for the series of earthquakes that rocked its foundations over a decade ago, gone are the days of a city rising from the rubble. Now, it’s known as much for innovation as it is for its beauty.

“Start with a coffee at chemistry-themed Bunsen, based in the charming clocktower of the Christchurch Arts Centre – which in a previous life housed science university lecture halls. Once sufficiently caffeinated, meander through the centre to take your pick of the boutique galleries and retailers.

“It’s through food that you can really experience the city’s soul, so book a cultural food tour with Āmiki Tours to learn culinary secrets, get a crash course in Christchurch’s Māori heritage and learn some basic te reo Māori. Don’t miss the chance to try a ‘boeuf-nut’ – a doughnut that’s stuffed with braised beef – at Inati.”

Original article by Juliette Sivertsen, National Geographic, April 25, 2023.

Photo by Kishan Modi.

Tags: Āmiki Tours  Bunsen  Christchurch  Inati  National Geographic  Ōtautahi  

Show Comments

More from Travel & Tourism
Driving into New Zealand’s Forgotten World

New Zealand

Driving into New Zealand’s Forgotten World

“I had just a single night at Omaka Lodge before being taken 19km north to Okahukura and the start of the old Stratford-Okahukura railway, long since abandoned by regular train services…

To the Farther Corners of Aotearoa
Packrafting a New Adventure Sweeping New Zealand
Six of the Best Adventures in New Zealand
Auckland’s Pastries Rival France’s Best

Other Stories