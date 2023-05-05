Christchurch Combines Architectural Charm with Art

“Framed by the Pacific to the east and the snowy Southern Alps to the west, Ōtautahi Christchurch is the largest city on New Zealand’s South Island and nicknamed the Garden City for its green spaces,” Juliette Sivertsen writes for the National Geographic. “While it’s known internationally for the series of earthquakes that rocked its foundations over a decade ago, gone are the days of a city rising from the rubble. Now, it’s known as much for innovation as it is for its beauty.

“Start with a coffee at chemistry-themed Bunsen, based in the charming clocktower of the Christchurch Arts Centre – which in a previous life housed science university lecture halls. Once sufficiently caffeinated, meander through the centre to take your pick of the boutique galleries and retailers.

“It’s through food that you can really experience the city’s soul, so book a cultural food tour with Āmiki Tours to learn culinary secrets, get a crash course in Christchurch’s Māori heritage and learn some basic te reo Māori. Don’t miss the chance to try a ‘boeuf-nut’ – a doughnut that’s stuffed with braised beef – at Inati.”

Original article by Juliette Sivertsen, National Geographic, April 25, 2023.

Photo by Kishan Modi.