Mysterious Ways Set for N American Release
Mysterious Ways Set for N American Release

Specialty distributor Ariztical Entertainment has acquired the North American rights to New Zealand-set wholesome gay love story Mysterious Ways,  with a multi-platform digital release in 2024, Patrick Frater reports for Variety.

Written and directed by New Zealand’s Paul Oremland, the film, set in Auckland, follows a media storm that threatens the marriage between a Vicar, portrayed by Richard Short (The Tragedy of Macbeth) and his Samoan boyfriend, portrayed by Nick Afoa (The Lion King), after they announce their intentions to have a traditional wedding in the church.

Veteran distributor Michael Jack Shoel said the title was a natural fit for Ariztical.

“It rings true to our mission to build bridges and break through barriers of gender and culture,” Shoel said.

Original article by Patrick Frater, Variety, November 14, 2023.

