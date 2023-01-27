Musician Lachi McBride One to Watch

In a new Rolling Stone AU/NZ series, the magazine takes a look at some rising Aotearoa artists who are looking to impress in 2023 and beyond. It may still be an uncertain time for the New Zealand music industry at large, but exciting new artists like Lachi McBride and others included in this series keep on emerging.

As a young kid in Timaru, McBride remembers arriving home from school to the sound of his dad playing the guitar. Swept up in the sounds of his family home, he developed a keen ear for music, and soon began writing his own songs, Fiona Connor writes for Rolling Stone.

McBride’s upbringing has also instilled a resolutely DIY spirit into his music, with his latest EP, Dance Today, which was released in November of last year, mixed entirely by the musician in his bedroom.

According to McBride, 28, it’s “an encouragement and reminder to lose yourself, to find yourself, to dance, to become lighter, a celebration.”

