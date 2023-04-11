Kirk Harding’s Bad Habit Label Growing Roster

The self-styled “outsider” label Bad Habit, co-founded in 2015 by New Zealander Kirk Harding and Nigerian-American Matthew “Baus” Adesuyan, has added a live piece to its existing management, publishing and distribution activities, and re-upped its joint venture deal with Atlantic Records, Billboard’s Lars Brandle writes.

The growing business has signed Bay Area rapper G-Eazy to its management arm, Billboard has learned, joining a Bad Habit roster that includes The Neighbourhood, Bakar and Dora Jar, Brandle reports.

Additionally, Bad Habit is helming The Vigil, a two-day event taking place 4-5 April in Los Angeles, featuring headline performances from Jesse of The Neighbourhood and G-Eazy.

“We look forward to continuing to grow our label roster with Atlantic,” Harding says.

This by Gareth Shute for an AudioCulture profile:

“Harding signed DLT, Che Fu, and Urban Pacifika to BMG in the 1990s and ran his own label MTC in the 2000s, which placed Smashproof at the top of the charts. He has spent the past two decades in New York working with some of the hottest acts in US hip hop and other genres.”

Original article by Lars Brandle, Billboard, March 22, 2023.

Photo by Jones Crow.